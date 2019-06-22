Help clear the shelter with Cuyahoga County Adopt-A-Palooza

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio – Cuyhoga County Animal Shelter’s Adopt-A-Palooza is underway.

Through Sunday, all available dogs will have a $40 adoption fee.

That fee includes DAPP vaccine, Bordatella vaccine, Rabies vaccine, heartworm test, deworming, microchip, spay/neuter and a 2019 dog license.

Hours Saturday are from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday hours are from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Click here for more information and to see adoptable dogs.

The shelter is located at 9500 Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View.