Giant goldfish found in Niagara River prompts warning about flushing

June 22, 2019

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is reminding you not to flush goldfish after a giant goldfish was found in the Niagara River.

A 14-inch goldfish that was caught just downstream of a wastewater treatment plant last week. The group shared a photo of the fish with FOX 8.

They say that goldfish can survive year-round in the watershed which can destroy the habitat of native fish. Scientists are reportedly estimating that tens of millions of goldfish now live in the Great Lakes.

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper states that if you can’t keep your pet fish, you need to return it to a pet store instead of releasing or flushing it.

