Community honors, remembers Copley teen hit, killed by motorcyclist

AKRON, Ohio — Remembering a friend in the midst of tragedy, as classmates and family gather in the name of a Copley teen who was hit and killed by a motorcyclist.

A somber crowd in Akron gathered around balloons and candles Saturday as a tribute to the life of 15-year-old Damiyon Frazier, who died Friday morning.

Akron police told FOX 8 the teen died in an accident that could have been prevented, as the motorcyclist was believed to be speeding.

“I was just with him, I couldn't believe he was like, gone,” one friend said.

The accident happened at LaSalle Avenue and West Bartges Street.

The loss is hard for loved ones who came back to the accident scene, Saturday.

“Hope all of the parents understand and remember you know, we're here today, gone tomorrow. Watch your babies, make sure they are ok,” Frazier’s grandfather said.

Family said Frazier was an outstanding football player who went to Buchtel High School.

"He liked to dance, he liked to rap. He was really, really talented. He was a lovable little guy, you know."

Akron police said the 30-year-old suspect suffered head injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General. The motorcyclist is facing several charges, including driving under a suspended license.

