Cleveland police search for man who robbed bank near playground

Posted 9:20 am, June 22, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Fulton Road.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Bank near Estabrook Playground.

According to a press release, a heavyset man gave the teller a threatening note.

The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 300+ lbs., 6’0″ and between the ages of 30 and 40.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.

Photo Gallery

Google Map for coordinates 41.444004 by -81.723635.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.