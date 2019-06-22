Cleveland police search for man who robbed bank near playground

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Fulton Road.

It happened around 1 p.m. Friday at the Dollar Bank near Estabrook Playground.

According to a press release, a heavyset man gave the teller a threatening note.

The teller gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 300+ lbs., 6’0″ and between the ages of 30 and 40.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (216)252-7463.