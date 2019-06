CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating an unusual traffic stop.

According to police, around 11:50 p.m. Friday, a Cleveland motorcycle officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop at SR-176 and Denison.

Police say the man had 1235 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The CDP Bomb Squad was notified.

The driver was arrested for OVI.

The fireworks were seized.

The driver was also charged with possession of fireworks.

He has not been identified.