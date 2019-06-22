Chagrin Falls police looking for man accused of grabbing woman, attempting to kiss her

Posted 4:37 pm, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:04PM, June 22, 2019

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — Chagrin Falls police are looking for a man accused of grabbing a woman by the arm and attempting to kiss her.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the incident happened near Bell and N. Main Streets around 9 p.m. on June 3.

The victim was crossing the street when the suspect came up to her. She was able to break free from his grasp and go into a nearby business.

The man reportedly spoke with a heavy accent. He is said to be about 5’9″, bald with a square or husky build.

He was seen riding in a medium sized black SUV with a younger male driver, who was described as having blond hair.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 440-247-5036.

 

 

