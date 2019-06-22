Car swept away after driving through flooded road near Jeromesville, three rescued

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio – Two adults and a child were rescued from a vehicle on Wilderness Road Saturday morning.

The road was closed, due to recent rains and flooding.

According to Wayne County Ohio State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Equinox attempted to cross the flooded road and was swept up in the current.

According to Ashland County Pictures, the adults and three-year-old girl were on top of the car when emergency crews arrived.

All three were pulled to safety.

Wayne County tells FOX 8 the driver will be cited.

