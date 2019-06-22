Baker Mayfield pays up on bet with Saquon Barkley

Two star football players put more than bragging rights on the line for their rookie season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley were the top 2 picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Browns drafted Mayfield first overall and Barkley was drafted by the Giants second overall.

Apparently the two made a bet on who would be the 2019 Pepsi Rookie NFL Rookie of the Year.

Barkley took home the prize. Mayfield was runner up. Now, he’s paid up.

Baker and Saquon bet a chain….to whichever one of them won Rookie of the Year. This is the result 💰 https://t.co/9wjmsgZ1ai — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) June 22, 2019

Barkley tweeted a picture Friday night of Baker Mayfield holding a chain in diamonds and gold.

It looks like Barkley will have some new jewels for his collection.