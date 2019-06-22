Adults-only ball pit pop-up bar coming to Cleveland this fall

CLEVELAND — Who says ball pits are just for kids? One company is giving you the opportunity to relive your childhood by participating in a giant ball pit party.

International company Ball Pit Party is bringing the festivities to Cleveland. This fall 500,000 LED illuminated balls are being placed into an adult playground bar for the ultimate glow-in-the-dark adult ball pit.

Ball Pit Party is coming to Cleveland October 5 and 6 at a location that organizers say is “still a secret.”

Guests can swim through the pit as many times as they’d like during their designated time slot.

You can also enjoy a live DJ, pulsating lights and your favorite cocktails available at the bar.

Ball Pit Party is a ticketed event and, according to organizers, will sell out both nights. You can register for pre-release tickets at www.ballpitparty.com.