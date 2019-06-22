27-year-old man killed in Streetsboro in crash with semi

Posted 7:42 am, June 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:59AM, June 22, 2019

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Summit Metro Crash team is investigating a fatal crash in Streetsboro.

Streetsboro police responded to SR-14 and Price Road around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the driver of a Cadillac hit the rear end of a Peterbilt semi.

The driver of the Cadillac spun off the right side of the roadway and flipped the vehicle.

The Cadillac driver was killed.

Streetsboro police say he is 27-year-old man Shayne Owens of Masury.

The semi driver was transported to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus for treatment.

Google Map for coordinates 41.239223 by -81.345940.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.