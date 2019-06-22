27-year-old man killed in Streetsboro in crash with semi

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Summit Metro Crash team is investigating a fatal crash in Streetsboro.
Streetsboro police responded to SR-14 and Price Road around 10:15 a.m. Friday.
According to police, the driver of a Cadillac hit the rear end of a Peterbilt semi.
The driver of the Cadillac spun off the right side of the roadway and flipped the vehicle.
The Cadillac driver was killed.
Streetsboro police say he is 27-year-old man Shayne Owens of Masury.
The semi driver was transported to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus for treatment.
41.239223 -81.345940