27-year-old man killed in Streetsboro in crash with semi

STREETSBORO, Ohio – The Summit Metro Crash team is investigating a fatal crash in Streetsboro.

Streetsboro police responded to SR-14 and Price Road around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the driver of a Cadillac hit the rear end of a Peterbilt semi.

The driver of the Cadillac spun off the right side of the roadway and flipped the vehicle.

The Cadillac driver was killed.

Streetsboro police say he is 27-year-old man Shayne Owens of Masury.

The semi driver was transported to University Hospital Portage Medical Campus for treatment.