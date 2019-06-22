× 11-year-old Ohio boy who suffered fatal aneurysm during Father’s Day baseball game gives gift of life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 11-year-old Columbus boy passed away after suffering an aneurysm while playing baseball on Father’s Day.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, John Mullins was born with brain arteriovenous malformation, a condition in which blood vessels do not form properly.

However, the family did not know about this condition until last Sunday, when Mullins’ was playing a baseball doubleheader and collapsed on the field.

He was reportedly complaining of head pain prior to his collapse.

“I knew something was wrong,” his coach, Brian Danielson, told the newspaper. “He walked toward me and I asked, ‘John, are you all right?’ You could see his legs were weak. I thought he was dehydrated. I was thinking heatstroke. We called the squad, and I went to open the gate to let the squad in, and by the time I did that it had gone south fast.”

After collapsing, Mullins was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and placed on a ventilator Sunday night. He remained on the ventilator until Thursday when his parents and 9-year-old sister said their goodbyes.

After electing to remove their son from life support, Mullins’ parents decided to donate all of their son’s organs.

“One of our closest friends not only was an organ donor — he donated a kidney to his dad — but also received a heart transplant in 2015, so John knew how important organ donation was. He was very sensitive to that fact,” his father, John B. Mullins III, told the Dispatch.

His parents explained that even after his passing, they are learning about how their son impacted the community.

Many of his teammates reportedly lined the hospital halls in their baseball uniforms Thursday while his body was wheeled to surgery. They wanted to give Mullins a final “honor walk” as staff members prepared to remove all his organs — everything from lungs and kidneys to heart valves and corneas — to save lives in the future.

“There will be many receivers from his tissue,” Erica, Mullins’ mother, said. “We will be giving back to the community in some way, shape or form.”

A GoFundMe account has been started by a family friend to help with funeral costs and to fund foundations and scholarships in Mullins’ name. The goal was $5,000, but as of Saturday afternoon over $52,000 had been raised.