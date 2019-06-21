× Woman found in Akron storage unit was beaten to death

AKRON, Ohio– The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office released the cause of death for the 68-year-old woman found in a storage unit.

Mary Kay Wohlfarth died from blunt force trauma to the head and neck, the medical examiner’s office said.

Michael J. Olson, 35, of Coventry Township, is charged with murder and auto theft in the case. He confessed to killing the woman, but did not explain his motive, according to police.

Wohlfarth, an antiques dealer, was last seen on Monday and reported missing by family members. Her body was discovered at a self-storage facility on Tallmadge Avenue in Akron two days later after an employee reviewed surveillance video and contacted police.

The unit belonged to Olson’s family and was across from the one used by Wohlfarth, investigators said.

Akron police said surveillance video showed Olson driving Wohlfarth’s minivan from the scene.

“We don’t really have a motive. We know the victim and suspect are acquaintances. They would frequently see each other. There was some communication — he’s a handyman, would do some work, trying to get work,” said Lt. Rick Edwards.

Continuing coverage of this story here