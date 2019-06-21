Weekend Forecast: Warm temps, sunny skies to kick off summer

CLEVELAND -- Friday was the first day of summer! Get ready for your summertime bonfires because Friday and Saturday night will be cool and dry.

Take a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

We are in a dry stretch for the next three days. Saturday will be mostly sunny in the afternoon, while Sunday will be our first shot again at the 80s.

Expect rain with possible thunder on Monday, but the rest of the work week will be partly cloudy.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

