The sun will emerge on Friday and it will usher in a 2-3 day rain-free period.

Additionally, Friday will be the longest “day” of the year (most daylight). The S ummer Solstice, is at 11:54 AM.

The weekend will be dominated by a high pressure system that will bring more sun to dry our backyards. Temperatures will return to the 80s again for the first time since June 1st.

