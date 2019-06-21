Vermilion police ask for help in finding dog that ran off during house fire

VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department is asking for help in finding a dog that ran off after being evacuated from a house fire almost two weeks ago.

According to a post on Facebook, the German Shepherd was one of three dogs evacuated from a house fire on Roanoke Dr. on June 8.

According to police, Shelby was scared and ran away.

“If anyone sees her, please do not approach her, she will run,” the post said. Instead, anyone who spots her should call Vermilion police at (440) 967-6116.

Police have updated the search for Shelby five times in the past two weeks.

She has been spotted several times, but nobody has been able to catch her.

In an update two days after she ran off, the Vermilion police wrote:

“Shelby Update: We have contacted an organization that specializes in the recovery of lost pets, particularly hard to capture dogs and they have agreed to assist us. They will be working with the owners and the VPD to help recover Shelby. They have asked us to stop posting Shelby’s sightings. They have also asked us to plead with everyone to stop trying to help recover her. While we all have had good intentions to help Shelby, we are doing more harm than good by chasing her, calling her, etc. So please, everyone stop looking and stopping attempting to call her or capture her. If you see her, please contact the VPD at 967-6116 and we will forward that info to the organization and owners. We appreciate everyone’s concern and will update this page once she is back at home.”

In a post on Thursday evening, police said Shelby was last seen on Tuesday.

“Her family, and the community for that matter, are desperately wanting to find her and get her home,” the post said.

Anyone that spots Shelby is asked to leave her alone, but to call the Vermilion Police Department at (440) 967-6116 so her owners can try to catch her.