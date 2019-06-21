× Troopers seize $7,500 worth of meth in Summit County traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio– The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized 92 grams of methamphetamine worth $7,500 during a traffic stop in Summit County.

Troopers pulled over a car on U.S. 224 on June 12 for speeding. According to the patrol, a passenger made several strange movements and was asked to exit the vehicle.

That’s when troopers saw him put a baggy of white powder in his mouth, the highway patrol said.

Dannie Yeager, 22, of Akron, was taken to the Summit County Jail, and charged with possession of meth, trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest. He faces up to 25 years in prison.