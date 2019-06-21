A woman shops at a Toys R Us store in Alhambra, California, on December 19, 2017 amid reports Toys R Us may close up to 200 stores across the US while suffering from weak holiday sales.
Toys R US filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year and US sales have dropped some 15 percent this holiday season compared with a year ago. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
Toys R Us planning small-scale comeback by Christmas: report
According to Bloomberg, the toy chain, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2017, is set to return this holiday season.
Plans are to reportedly open about a half dozen stores in the U.S. and also an e-commerce site, Bloomberg was told.
The stores will reportedly be about a third of the size of the original outlets, and Bloomberg reported they will have new features such as play areas.
Earlier this year, the Associated Press reported that a group of investors won an auction for Toys R Us assets, then several former executives founded Tru Kids are were managing the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.