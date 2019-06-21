Toys R Us planning small-scale comeback by Christmas: report

It turns out you could be a Toys R Us kid again.

According to Bloomberg, the toy chain, which filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in 2017, is set to return this holiday season.

Plans are to reportedly open about a half dozen stores in the U.S. and also an e-commerce site, Bloomberg was told.

The stores will reportedly be about a third of the size of the original outlets, and Bloomberg reported they will have new features such as play areas.

Earlier this year, the Associated Press reported that a group of investors won an auction for Toys R Us assets, then several former executives founded Tru Kids are were managing the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands.

