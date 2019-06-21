Teens spending summer vacation making home repairs for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What did you do during summer vacation when you were a teenager? Maybe go to the beach or hang out with friends?

About 200 students from around the country are spending part of their time off from school repairing homes.

It's a special mission to help make the lives of several families a little easier.

The Parma mayor's office identified more than a dozen homes in the city where retirees and residents on fixed incomes needed some extensive or expensive repairs to their homes.

It's a gift from volunteers who are more than happy to help.