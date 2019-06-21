Some Revere High School football players surprised by sudden coaching changes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATH, Ohio - The Revere Local School District plans to replace its entire high school varsity football coaching staff after school administrators said coaches did not adequately supervise players during a football camp.

The camp was held at Heidelberg University in Tiffin last week.

Superintendent Matthew Montgomery says the district launched an investigation after university officials reported a lapse in student supervision by the coaching staff.

“Upon completion of that investigation we determined there was, in fact, inadequate supervision,” Montgomery said. “Safety and well-being of our students is the number one priority, as always, so that is paramount and was the lens in which we were evaluating this situation.”

Montgomery would not provide details on how the supervision was improper or for how long students may have been unsupervised. He said no students were injured, and there were no reports of students misbehaving.

“It was alleged that coaches were engaged in behavior that was distracting from their supervisory role,” he said.

Montgomery said he will ask the Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday to replace all nine varsity coaches, including head coach of one year James Boyeas.

He said he will recommend that Terry Cistone, who served as head coach for seven years before retiring from the position in 2009, be named head football coach again. He will recommend Jeff Dallas, Dave Flegal, Phil Heyn, Brian Li, Mike Murphey and Pete Rahas be hired as assistant coaches.

Some players said the investigation and the sudden change caught them by surprise.

“We're disappointed in the decision and the way they went about the process,” said senior Michael Kahoe. “We felt supervised the entire time. We got bed-checked at night; they made sure we were in our rooms.”

An online petition to keep the coaches had more than 130 signatures by Friday afternoon. A group of players held signs in support of the coaching staff during a demonstration outside the Board of Education offices Monday.

“They're kind of like fathers to us,” he said. “We spend more time with them during the season than we do with our own families, so obviously we felt terrible for them that this happened.”

Montgomery said all the affected coaches had the chance to be interviewed by district administrators. Students were not interviewed as part of the investigation.

Boyeas and another coach are employed in other roles with Revere, and Montgomery said no decision has been made on the fate of those positions.

Boyeas declined to comment.

The district planned a football team meeting for July 1 to discuss the changes and upcoming season.