Show Info: June 21, 2019
Old Brooklyn Farmers Market
Saturdays 9am-1pm
June 8-Sept 14
4200 Pearl Road
Fresh fruits and veggies, live music, fitness classes, cooking demos and more!
http://www.oldbrooklyn.com/
Natalie spends the day at Cedar Point
Natalie explores three new attractions at The Roller Coaster Capital of the World: Forbidden Frontier, Monster Jam Thunder Alley, and Frontier Festival.
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn
19th Strawberry Feast
Grandpa’s Cheesebarn and Sweeties Chocolates
Ashland Location only
June 28th, 29th and 30th
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake, Ice Cream, Jams, Sauces
www.grandpascheesebarn.com
Ashland Bike Co.
30 W Main St., Ashland 44805
https://www.ashlandbikecompany.com/
Mr. Level
855-MR-LEVEL
www.mrlevel.com
https://www.facebook.com/855mrlevel/
Cynthia’s Boutique
117 Merz Blvd., Suite 111
Akron
http://www.cynthiasboutique.net/
Home Appliance Sales and Service
GRAND OPENING in Avon
Saturday, June 22nd @ 9am
1180 Jaycox Rd., Avon
Enter to win one of many prizes, gift bags, refreshments
www.yourhomeappliance.com