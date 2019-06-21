Rittman, Barberton begin clean-up following devastating floods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RITTMAN, Ohio-- Sunshine on Friday was helping communities across Ohio that have been devastated by widespread flooding make measurable progress in their cleanup.

Homeowners were pumping the last drops of water from flooded basements, taking flood-damaged belongings to the curb, roads were reopening and businesses inundated with flood water were also drying out.

In Rittman, the city had commercial Dumpsters delivered to Salt Street Park, Morton Salt Park, and the Rittman Community Frewill Baptist Church to help them discard contaminated belongings. Street crews were cleaning up mud was left from flooding earlier this week

On 14th Street in Barberton, the pavement was dry where firefighters rescued homeowners by boat earlier this week. Fish were literally swimming in the water that spilled over the banks of the nearby Wolf Creek after torrential storms over the weekend.

"A lot of rain fell and I think on record, its been one of the wettest Junes we have had in recent memory. So just hoping the water goes back to normal levels and we can right the ship," said Rittman City Manager Derek Feuerstein.

Many homeowners affected by the flooding had no flood insurance and are now only starting to add up the cost of replacing what they lost.

"It's tough. Those are people's belongings, their mementos, their memoirs and there's just a lot of things you can't replace," Fuerstein said.

Residents were also very happy that Thursday's rains did not reverse any of the progress they had already started to make.

At some businesses in Rittman, contractors were busy gutting the buildings and repairing the damage, a process they say can take as much as another week.

Victims of the storm were also being warned to be careful about contractors who might try to scam them.