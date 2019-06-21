× Revere Local School District replaces football coaches after inadequate supervision

BATH, Ohio– Revere High School will have a new football coaching staff for this season.

Revere Local School District superintendent Matthew Montgomery said he will recommend that Terry Cistone be named the new coach of the Minutemen.

The district canceled its youth football camp and put high school practices on hiatus earlier this month.

An investigation found inadequate supervision of students by coaching staff during the camp. No students were injured and the staff was placed on leave, the Revere Local School District said.

“We feel badly our students were impacted by this unfortunate situation,” Montgomery said. “However, the safety of our students remains our top priority. I want to express my profound appreciation to Coach Cistone and the other coaches who have stepped up to assist our team and our district. The coaches and administration are committed to the football program, and most importantly, our students.”

The district is working to fill the vacancies in the middle school football program.

A practice schedule will be released as soon as possible.

