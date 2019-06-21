Rat drops from ceiling on customer’s table at Buffalo Wild Wings in California

WESTCHESTER, Calif. — A California woman claims a live rat fell from the ceiling of a Buffalo Wild Wings, forcing the restaurant to close.

Alisha Norman said she was watching the Woman’s World Cup game at the restaurant’s Westchester, California location on Thursday when the incident happened.

In a statement to CBS LA, Buffalo Wild Wings blamed the incident on “significant construction” at the outdoor mall where the restaurant is located.

According to the news outlet, that location has been closed for “cleaning and sanitation.”

As of Friday, the Los Angeles Department of Public Health had not said whether they have conducted an inspection or if they plan to take any action.