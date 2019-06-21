Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour auctions off guitar collection for $21.5 million to help fight climate change

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour auctioned off his guitar collection for $21.5 million this week.

According to Christie’s Auction House, “The Black Strat” went for a record-breaking $3.9 million.

Gilmour announced on social media that all of the proceeds would be donated to the charity ClientEarth, whose mission is to help fight climate change.

“The global climate crisis is the greatest challenge that humanity will ever face, and we are within a few years of the effects being irreversible,” he wrote in his post.

Client Earth CEO James Thorton said in a press release that they are extremely grateful for the generous contribution. “This is a truly humbling and extraordinary gift, which goes beyond our wildest expectations. It’s difficult to express just how deeply grateful we are to David for choosing ClientEarth as the beneficiary of this historic auction,” said Thorton. I am pleased to announce that all the proceeds from the #GilmourGuitars Sale at @ChristiesInc in New York tomorrow will be donated to the charity @ClientEarth. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/uFJ1CvA6QK — David Gilmour (@_DavidGilmour) June 19, 2019

The David Gilmour Guitar Collection totaled US$21,490,750, with all the proceeds benefiting @ClientEarth. Thank you to all the fans today for an incredible 8-hour auction with bidders from 66 countries around the world! https://t.co/zHpdOCP6TU pic.twitter.com/aQDSHFyFZU — Christie's (@ChristiesInc) June 20, 2019