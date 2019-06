Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our FOX 8 family is growing by 7 pounds and 1 ounce!

Congratulations to our Managing Editor Jessica Bates and her family on the arrival of their precious angel, Skylar Faith Bates.

Skylar was born Thursday night at 10:33 p.m.

Jessica says she; her husband, Chris; along with Skylar's two big sisters, Madison and Jordyn, are truly blessed.

Welcome to the family!