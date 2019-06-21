Mansfield police search for missing 17-year-old boy

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is asking the community for help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Blake Gerdau ran away from Foundations for Living, located at 1451 State Route 39, Friday around 9:27 a.m.

Police say Gerdau fled into the woods north of the facility. He was last seen on Hickory Lane.

Staff at Foundations told authorities that Gerdau has made suicidal attempts in the past, however he did not make suicidal threats Friday. Staff advised that he was upset over a disciplinary event from Thursday which may have triggered him to run away.

Gerdau has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, jeans and gray shoes with white bottoms.

Police say Gerdau does not have any family in the area.

Anyone who sees Gerdau or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact Mansfield Police Dispatch at (419) 522-1234.

