× Indians put Mike Clevinger on injured list with sprained ankle

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians placed pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 10-day injured list, the team announced on Friday.

Clevinger suffered a sprained ankle during Monday night’s game against the Rangers. He pitched four innings for five strikeouts in the Tribe’s 2-7 loss. It was his first start since being diagnosed with a major muscle strain in his upper back in April.

The IR designation is retroactive to June 18.

The Indians recalled pitcher Josh Smith from the Columbus Clippers.

Aaron Civale will make his major league debut on Saturday against Detroit.

