Indians' Carlos Santana is finalist for All-Star Game starting spot

CLEVELAND — The Indians’ Carlos Santana has cleared a major hurdle in his quest to make the All Star team for the first time in his long career.

On Friday, Santana became one of three finalists at first base in the games first ever format called “The Starters Election.”

Baseball will open the Election on June 26 at noon, eastern standard time, and keep the process open until the next day, June 27 at 4 p.m. EST.

The winners will be announced on ESPN Thursday night, starting at 7 p.m.

Santana, who slugged his 16th homer in an Indians win on Friday night got a surge of votes to put him in the final three.

Indians’ three time All-Star Francisco Lindor was not as fortunate as he finished out of the top 3 at shortstop.

To vote for Santana, fans can go to Indians.com/vote.

The midsummer classic, from Cleveland’s Progressive Field is Tuesday night, July 9 and will be broadcast on FOX 8.

