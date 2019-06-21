Fox 8 Jukebox: Funkology

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Funkology is a Northeast Ohio based band made up of Cleveland area music teachers and professionals. As the band name suggests, funky music is what this band specializes in. In fact, the band says it is 'takin your soul to school' with their music. Click here for more information about Funkology and to see their summer show schedule.
