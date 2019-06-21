Construction begins on Play Ball Park for MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND– Construction is underway on the interactive baseball festival in downtown Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

The first ever Play Ball Park, located at the Huntington Convention Center and the Malls, runs from July 5 to July 9.

Outside activities will be free to fans, but inside events require a ticket. Fans can also reserve a spot for the All-Star zipline on Mall B.

Play Ball Park will also host two concerts leading up to the All-Star Game. Twenty One Pilots play on July 5 and The Killers have a show on July 6. Both concerts are free, but tickets are sold out.

