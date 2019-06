Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Jeff and Michelle Pizzuli as Cleveland's Own.

The brother and sister team are the founders of Ohio City Burrito.

Not only have they built a thriving business, they're giving back to the community through partnerships with Esperanza and the Centers for Families and Children.

To nominate a person or organization as one of Cleveland's Own, click here.