Cleveland police looking for missing woman last seen in 2018

Posted 12:04 pm, June 21, 2019, by , Updated at 12:24PM, June 21, 2019

Shawnetta Small (courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– Cleveland police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 37-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in over a year.

According to a police report, Shawnetta Small hasn’t been seen or heard from since April of 2018.

She was reported missing on June 20, 2019.

Family members told police Shawnetta suffers from bipolar disorder and needs medication.

She is  5’4” and 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to please call detectives at 216-623-5418.

