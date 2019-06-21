Happy World Giraffe Day! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s giraffe calf gets a name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is celebrating World Giraffe Day by revealing the name of its new calf.

The little guy was born on April 15 and weighed less than normal at 101 pounds. Since then, he's been gaining weight and becoming part of the zoo's giraffe herd.

Zoo visitors were given three choices for his name voted by making a donation. The options were tributes to the giraffes' native region in Africa and his low birth weight. The winning name was Kidogo, meaning little.

The donations will go toward helping giraffes in the wild.

