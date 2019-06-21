Cleveland Metroparks to add public boat slips along Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Metroparks plans to add public boat slips along the Cuyahoga River in the city of Cleveland.

The parks system received more than $1.6 million from the Federal Boating Infrastructure Grant Program to fund construction.

The 18 day-use boat slips will be built in Heritage Park and Rivergate Park. The Cleveland Metroparks said they will be the only publicly accessible boat slips along the 6-mile ship channel.

“The mission of Cleveland Metroparks is connecting people with nature, which includes finding ways to enhance amenities and recreation opportunities for boaters along the Cuyahoga River,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman, in a news release on Friday.

“To receive the support for this project at a time when the Cuyahoga River is the focus of a 50-year celebration of revival is a fitting testament to the river’s resurgence as a place for recreation, as well as industry.”