Boy unidentified after he was hit and killed by motorcyclist in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to find the family of a boy who was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Friday morning.

The child was riding his bicycle on West Bartes Street near LaSalle Drive in Akron at about 10:30 a.m. A witness told police three motorcycles were going westbound when two of them changed lanes to pass the boy.

Police said the third motorcyclist hit the child, who died at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Akron man, suffered head injuries and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital.

The boy, who appears to be about 10 years old, has not been identified. He was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger jersey, blue jeans and Nike shoes.

No charges have been filed and speed appears to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office 330-642-2011.