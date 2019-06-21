Cedar Point Shores hosting free double feature movie event

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point Shores is hosting free movie nights this weekend.

According to the park, anyone who’s interested can stop by the water park to enjoy their “Double Dippin’ Double Features” on June 21 and 22.

Visitors can grab an inter-tube and relax in the water while you enjoy two films.

Friday night they’re showing the family-friendly flicks Surf’s Up and Surf’s Up 2 (both rated PG). On Saturday Jaws (PG) and The Meg (PG-13) will be shown.

Gates open for the event at 8 p.m. The event is free and open to all, however attendance is available on a first come, first serve basis. Cedar Point says space is limited.

Guests under 48” require a life jacket. Guests under 42” must also be accompanied by a supervising companion.

The event is also weather dependent.

