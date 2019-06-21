× Cavaliers to introduce two draft selections

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Cavaliers will introduce their two selections from the 2019 NBA Draft during a news conference on Friday.

The Cavs picked guard Darius Garland with the fifth overall pick and guard/forward Dylan Windler with the 26th overall pick.

Garland played in five games during his one year at Vanderbilt University. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Windler, who is 6 foot 8, spent four years playing for Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on .541 shooting.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here