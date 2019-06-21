Cavaliers to introduce two draft selections

Darius Garland poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2019 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 20, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– The Cleveland Cavaliers will introduce their two selections from the 2019 NBA Draft during a news conference on Friday.

The Cavs picked guard Darius Garland with the fifth overall pick and guard/forward Dylan Windler with the 26th overall pick.

Garland played in five games during his one year at Vanderbilt University. He averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Windler, who is 6 foot 8, spent four years playing for Belmont University, averaging 13.2 points on .541 shooting.

