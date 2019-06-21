Car crashes into hospital in Green injuring two people in exam room

GREEN, Ohio– A car crashed into a hospital in Green on Thursday, leaving three people injured.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to calls of an impaired driver in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 at about 2:45 p.m. Callers reported the car was swerving near Arlington Road.

The car went off the highway, down an embankment and through a fence. The sheriff’s office said it hit Summit Health Green Medical Center, went through the exterior wall and into an exam room.

The two people in the room, a patient and her husband, were injured in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, drugs were found in the car. The driver, 37-year-old Canton man, was also hurt and taken to Akron City Hospital in Akron. Charges are pending.