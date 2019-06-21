Canal Fulton flood forces business to close, lose thousands during cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANAL FULTON, Ohio - Severe flooding has forced several business in Canal Fulton to remain closed days after floodwaters spilled over from the Tuscarawas River and Ohio Erie Canal.

Inside Keillor's A Teddy Bear Shoppe, the clean up is only beginning. Linda Keillor, the store owner, said the water was about 4 feet deep in her basement.

"I just look at it, it's part of God's plan I guess. You know, just kind of how I look at it and I could cry but it's not going to change anything," said Keillor. "So I just move forward."

In business for 22 years with no online sales, each day her business is closed is costly. Keillor said she has no flood insurance and estimates she's lost thousands of dollars in damages in the four days since her business closed.

Just a few store fronts over at the Barrel Room on Canal, the owner's father, who spent months building the interior of the space, said they were just one week away from their grand opening when the flood hit.

"I'm thanking the Lord that it didn't get any worse than what we got," said Mark Sullivan.

Several businesses along the waterfront flooded, some losing every option to make any money.

"Between canoeing, kayaking, biking and camping, every avenue we have to make money is gone," explained Paulette Snyder, the co-owner of the Canal Fulton Livery and Campground.

Closed for the past nine days, Snyder estimates they have lost at least $20,000 in sales and damages. She said the river is still extremely high and destroyed portions of their mini-golf, campgrounds and picnic area.

Snyder, along with Sullivan and Keillor, say they are not sure when they can get back to business as normal.

