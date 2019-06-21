× Asian Lantern Festival returns to light up Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Asian Lantern Festival has returned to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The festival, presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s, transforms the zoo with hundreds of illuminated lanterns.

The event kicked off Thursday, June 20 and runs through July 28.

Visitors can attend the festival Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. during it’s run, excluding July 4.

Nearly 150,000 people attended last year’s festival, breaking U.S. and international attendance records for lighting events of its kind.

This year, the festival includes all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There will also be live performances and a new interactive zone.

Tickets are $15.50 for zoo members and $18.50 for non-members.

For more on tickets and the event, click here.

More on the Asian Lantern Festival, here.