× Akron man found guilty of raping woman with disabilities

AKRON, Ohio– A Summit County jury found a man guilty of breaking into a woman’s home and raping her.

Jesse Williams, 34, of Akron, was convicted of rape, burglary, tampering with evidence and attempted burglary.

Police said Williams broke into an apartment on Dec. 3 and demanded money from the 62-year-old victim, who is disabled. When the woman refused, he dragged her into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

After Williams left, the victim went to a neighbor who called police.

“This was an awful and violent crime. I am so proud of the survivor, who had to face her attacker as she testified at trial. Her testimony was compelling and I’m pleased the jury believed her,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, in a news release on Friday.

Williams will be sentenced on July 29.