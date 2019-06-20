Heavy rain and more flooding issues

CLEVELAND -Another round of rain with embedded thunder arrives this afternoon.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues until 9 p.m. tonight as moderate to heavy rain moves through the area. Stay tuned for the latest alerts. An additional 0.5-1.0″ with locally higher amounts anticipated. This will result in quick run-off and more flooding issues.

Temperatures cool off a bit with highs ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70s. The S ummer Solstice, is at 11:54 AM.

Friday and Saturday will be stunning as drier air settles over us. Get ready for a warm-up! As Sunday and Monday gently glide closer to the normal high of 80°F, rain chances will go up, but not until Sunday night or Monday.

Here is our 8-day forecast: