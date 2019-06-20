Heavy rain and more flooding issues

Posted 11:49 am, June 20, 2019, by , Updated at 12:19PM, June 20, 2019

 

CLEVELAND -Another round of rain with embedded thunder arrives this afternoon.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues  until 9 p.m. tonight as moderate to heavy rain moves through the area.  Stay tuned for the latest alerts.  An additional 0.5-1.0″ with locally higher amounts anticipated.  This will result in quick run-off and more flooding issues.

Temperatures cool off a bit with highs ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s.  The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70s.  The Summer Solstice, is at 11:54 AM.

Friday and Saturday will be stunning as drier air settles over us.  Get ready for a warm-up!  As Sunday and Monday gently glide closer to the normal high of 80°F, rain chances will go up, but not until Sunday night or Monday.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.