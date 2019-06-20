‘We thank God every day’: Two-year-old girl makes remarkable recovery, beats rare form of ovarian cancer

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A two-year-old girl, who has been battling a rare form of ovarian cancer, is officially cancer-free.

Kenni’s family shared the good news on her official Facebook page and said they couldn’t be more grateful.

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts! We thank God every day for taking care of our baby and giving us such faithful prayer warriors to help us get through this nightmare,” they wrote in the post.

Kenni started her journey in February and has been undergoing treatment ever since.

On June 12, she got to ring the bell at the hospital and celebrate her new beginning.

“Our family is looking forward to moving forward, with our daughter, an ovarian cancer survivor!,” said her parents.