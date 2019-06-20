Two males attack woman with child during Akron robbery attempt

AKRON, Ohio– A woman was attacked during a robbery attempt in Akron on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old victim was walking with her small child on Berwin Street at about 3 p.m. That’s when two males approached her from behind.

Akron police said they demanded her phone, but she refused. One suspect punched her in the side of the head and knocked her to the ground.

The pair fled empty handed.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 3330-375-2TIP, or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637.