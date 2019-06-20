Toddler falls from second-story window of Elyria apartment

ELYRIA, Ohio– A toddler is OK after she fell from a second-story window in Elyria.

Police and paramedics responded to an apartment building on Tedman Court at about 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Her mother was in the shower and her father was behind the apartment when it happened, according to the police report.

A boy riding his bike told police he saw the girl fall from the open window and land on her back. There as no screen in the window.

Police said the toddler had no visible injuries, but was taken to the hospital where she was laughing with family members.