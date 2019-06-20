Sun emerging Friday as rain comes to a halt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- As the rain comes to a halt, still watch out for flooding on roads near rivers, ponds, and creeks as it will take time for the water to settle back down. If the water looks deep, turn around. While the low clouds and drizzle may persist for another few hours, the kind of rainfall that caused so many problems on Thursday has ended. But wait… the news gets even better. The sun will emerge on Friday and it will usher in a 2-3 day rain-free period.

Additionally, Friday will be the longest “day” of the year (most daylight). The S ummer Solstice, is at 11:54 AM.

The weekend will be dominated by a high pressure system that will bring more sun to dry our backyards. Temperatures will return to the 80s again for the first time since June 1st.

