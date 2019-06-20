Stark County braces for more flooding along Tuscarawas River

MASSILLON, Ohio-- With more rain in the forecast, the Stark County emergency management teams are now focusing on where and when the Tuscarawas River will crest. It has already flooded businesses and homes in multiple cities.

The water is rescinding in Massillon.

"This is very concerning. Many areas cannot hold any more water. I would expect people who have experienced flooding in recent days to be prepared for the return of flood waters," said Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service.

The EMA said if it gets much worse, the next level of flooding could be catastrophic.

At least 16 roads remain closed across the county.

