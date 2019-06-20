Show Info: June 20, 2019

Yellow House Cheese
Kevin Henslee from Yellow House Cheese chats about the family farm that makes artisan style aged cheese in Seville.

Visit Maryland: Annmarie Sculpture Garden
David visits Annmarie Sculpture Garden, a 30 acre public sculpture park in Calvert County, Maryland. More from the area on Monday, June 24th.

Alonzo Bodden
June 20-23
Hilarities
UH Dermatology
Neil Korman, M.D., Director of Clinical Trials Unit at University Hospitals Department of Dermatology chats about new and exciting treatments of Atopic Dermatitis.

To The Moon and Back
A new boutique in downtown Vermilion featuring Faroh’s Candy and specializes in home decor, gifts and a few other surprises.

5679 Liberty Ave., Vermilion

Ohio Star Theater
Kriss Ott from Dutchman Hospitality in Sugarcreek chats about the upcoming shows at Ohio Star Theater.

FIT 4 KIDS
Lost Hearts Foundation Fit 4 Kids
Saturday, June 22nd
Rocky River HS School Stadium
Registration: 9am / Event: 10am
