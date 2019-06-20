× Show Info: June 20, 2019

Yellow House Cheese

Kevin Henslee from Yellow House Cheese chats about the family farm that makes artisan style aged cheese in Seville.

Visit Maryland: Annmarie Sculpture Garden

David visits Annmarie Sculpture Garden, a 30 acre public sculpture park in Calvert County, Maryland. More from the area on Monday, June 24th.

Alonzo Bodden

June 20-23

Hilarities

www.pickwickandfrolic.com

UH Dermatology

Neil Korman, M.D., Director of Clinical Trials Unit at University Hospitals Department of Dermatology chats about new and exciting treatments of Atopic Dermatitis.

Facebook: @uhdermresearch

Twitter: @UHCMCDerm

To The Moon and Back

A new boutique in downtown Vermilion featuring Faroh’s Candy and specializes in home decor, gifts and a few other surprises.

5679 Liberty Ave., Vermilion

Ohio Star Theater

Kriss Ott from Dutchman Hospitality in Sugarcreek chats about the upcoming shows at Ohio Star Theater.

FIT 4 KIDS

Lost Hearts Foundation Fit 4 Kids

Saturday, June 22nd

Rocky River HS School Stadium

Registration: 9am / Event: 10am

www.thelosthearts.org