Show Info: June 20, 2019
Yellow House Cheese
Kevin Henslee from Yellow House Cheese chats about the family farm that makes artisan style aged cheese in Seville.
Visit Maryland: Annmarie Sculpture Garden
David visits Annmarie Sculpture Garden, a 30 acre public sculpture park in Calvert County, Maryland. More from the area on Monday, June 24th.
Alonzo Bodden
June 20-23
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
UH Dermatology
Neil Korman, M.D., Director of Clinical Trials Unit at University Hospitals Department of Dermatology chats about new and exciting treatments of Atopic Dermatitis.
Facebook: @uhdermresearch
Twitter: @UHCMCDerm
To The Moon and Back
A new boutique in downtown Vermilion featuring Faroh’s Candy and specializes in home decor, gifts and a few other surprises.
5679 Liberty Ave., Vermilion
Ohio Star Theater
Kriss Ott from Dutchman Hospitality in Sugarcreek chats about the upcoming shows at Ohio Star Theater.
FIT 4 KIDS
Lost Hearts Foundation Fit 4 Kids
Saturday, June 22nd
Rocky River HS School Stadium
Registration: 9am / Event: 10am
www.thelosthearts.org