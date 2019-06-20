Potential for more flooding as rain continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light showers around this morning, we get a little break with spotty showers late morning then another round of rain with embedded thunder arrives this afternoon. As of right now the only severe threat we are expecting today is the flood potential.

A FLASH FLOOD continues until 9 PM as moderate to heavy rain moves through the area. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

An additional 0.5-1.5″ for some, creating quick run-off and more flooding issues.

Temperatures cool off a bit with highs ranging in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. The first day of astronomical summer looks to be on the sunnier side, but also a little cooler, in the low 70’s. The S ummer Solstice, is at 11:54 AM. Friday and Saturday will be stunning as drier air settles over us. Get ready for a warm-up! As Sunday and Monday gently glide closer to the normal high of 80°F, rain chances will go up, but not until Sunday night or Monday.

