PHOTO GALLERY: Heavy rain, flooding effecting residents across Northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Residents across Northeast Ohio are faces floods and high waters as a result of heavy rainfall.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Cuyahoga, and Medina until 9:30 p.m. Thursday night. A flash flood warning is also in effect for Geauga and Portage until 10:15 p.m., and Ashland, Summit, Lorain and Wayne until 11 p.m.

FOX 8 viewers across the area are reporting flooded streets, highways and rising water levels.

